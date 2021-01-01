Poker Card Shirt - Heart Bube Cards T-Shirt

The Heart Bube card, a perfect gift idea for any card game fan, whether double head, skat, seventeen and four, Mau Mau or poker. Gift for your friends, children, family, relatives or work colleagues in the poker round. Card games and card game T-shirt for game evening, carnival or as a poker shirt. All 32 cards are available, see brand name. An outfit for the regular table, poker evening or men's evening. Go as a winner and winner with the pot. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem