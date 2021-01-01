Poker Rule #42 Premium Faux Fur Yvette Libby N'guyen Paris Unisex

Fashion jacket from Yvette LIBBY N'guyen ParisYour biggest opponent, and worst enemy, is always yourself. Designer Style ID: YLNFW20MODERN008UColour: Emerald (Pantone 17-5641 TPX)Designed in France - Made in VietnamComposition:1. Outer: Faux fur premium, high-art embroidery craftsmanship2. Lining: Silk premium3. Zipper: Stainless metal in laser cut, golden polishUnique: Each design is unique and there's a maximum of 2 pieces/size due to the scarcity of material sources and qualified artisans. All the products are carefully washed, disinfected and deodorized by our advanced eco technique before delivering to you, to make sure you completely enjoy the product with a great experience.#jacket #blazer #outerwear #manteau #manteauxWashing instructions: Dry clean recommendedPackaging: Luxury box, guiding book and price tag to international standard. A great gift idea for family, friends, colleagues and business partners. Size: Our size chart is European standardization. Tell us anything special about your body size (if any) for an adjustment accordingly, for free of charge, via crm@yvettelibby.com.Size chart: XS, S, M, L, XL Size XS (4) (Height: 164-170cm, Chest: 82 - 85cm, Waist: 64 - 67cm, Hips: 90 - 92cm) Size S (6) (Height: 170-176cm, Chest: 86 - 91cm, Waist: 71 - 76cm, Hips: 104 - 107cm) Size M (8) (Height: 176-182cm, Chest: 96 - 101cm, Waist: 81 - 86cm, Hips: 109 - 113cm) Size L (10) (Height: 182-188cm, Chest: 106 - 112cm, Waist: 91 - 96cm, Hips: 114 - 118cm) Size XL (12) (Height: 188-194cm, Chest: 116 - 121cm, Waist: 101 - 106cm, Hips: 119 - 123cm)Visit our website for more information about Return & Exchange policy: https://yvettelibby.com/