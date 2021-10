Polar Express Conductor T Shirt is available in adult unisex, women's or kid's sizes. This is a 100% authentic, officially licensed Polar Express Tee Shirt! The Polar Express is a 2004 computer-animated film based on the book by Chris Van Allsburg. On Christmas Eve, a young boy embarks on a magical adventure to the North Pole on the magical train The Polar Express. Featuring the voice of Tom Hanks. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem