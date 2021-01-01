GoFit Polar Foot Roller - Cold Massage Relief

GoFit's newest cryotherapy treatment is now offered as an ergonomic foot-massage roller, the Polar Foot Roller, providing ideal relief for plantar fasciitis. Frozen water bottles have long been used to reduce swelling and inflammation and ease the pain of plantar fasciitis. GoFit's Polar Foot Roller offers a cleaner, faster and more effective solution for rolling-out this cold therapy. Place the GoFit Polar Foot Roller into the freezer between uses. The unique inner liquid stays cold for an extended time for active, cold-therapy relief with no wet ice-pack mess.