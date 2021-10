Ice packs and compression have long been used to reduce swelling and inflammation, helping sore muscles feel better. The GoFit Polar Massage Bar, rolls out targeted cold, cryo therapy more efficiently than ice packs, with the added benefit of clean, no mess, smooth-rolling massage relief. Place the GoFit Polar Massage Bar into the freezer between uses. The unique inner liquid stays ice cold for an extended time for active, cold-therapy relief with no wet ice-pack mess.