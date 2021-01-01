amika Polished Perfection Straightening Brush, Black

Fusing the power of a straightener with the ease of a hairbrush, the amika Polished Perfection Straightening Brush instantly creates smooth hair in a single stroke. Effortlessly achieve sleek style with the brush’s double ion generator, which delivers millions of negative ions for shiny, frizz-free results. Ceramic Bristles with Nylon Cool-Tips - emit far-infrared heat that instantly penetrates the cortex of the hair cuticle, heating from the inside out. The hair is heated evenly and in half the time of conventional heat, reducing the risk of damage.