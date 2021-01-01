Ippolita Polished Rock Candy 18K Yellow Gold & Mother-Of-Pearl Slices and Links Bracelet

From the Polished Rock Candy Collection. Shimmering 18K yellow gold links overlap with mother-of-pearl hoops for a modern statement bracelet. Mother-of-pearl 18K yellow gold Lobster clasp Imported SIZE Length, about 8.5" ABOUT THE BRAND Italian artist and designer Ippolita Rostagno founded her luxury jewelry house in New York City in 1999. Having studied sculpture and ceramics at the Istituto d'Arte in Florence, Rostagno embraces organic shapes and a fluid, timeless aesthetic. Today, her colorful creations are designed for everyday wear and finely crafted in18K gold, silver and precious stones. Fashion Jewelry - Ippolita Gold > Ippolita > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Ippolita. Color: Mother Of Pearl.