What It Is: The ideal multi-purpose brush to polish, blend or remove any excess foundation. What It Does: This versatile brush can be used to blend foundation or any cream formulas. Use brush for even application of your favorite Ysl foundation or cream blush and bronzer. This makeup brush is cruelty-free, made with high-quality synthetic bristles that do not absorb makeup and are easy to clean. How To Use It: - Place two or three dots of foundation on the face - Use the brush with circular moti