Dolce & Gabbana - Dolce & Gabbana's black, white and red dress is patterned with varying-scale polka dots, uniting the designers' eye-catching prints and impeccable construction techniques. It's crafted in Italy from silk-blend crepe with an elegant halterneck that wraps around the bodice with a waist-defining cutout and gathered skirt. Continue the house's graceful mood with a handbag and sandals.