NINA LEONARD Polka Dot Illusion 3/4 Sleeve Swing Dress, Size Large in Mink at Nordstrom Rack

A mesh polka dot yoke and high/low swing silhouette give this versatile shift dress a modern look- Crew neck- 3/4 length sleeves- Slips on over head- Side seam pockets- Mesh yoke and sleeves with dot pattern- Stretch knit construction- Slight high/low hem- Approx. 36" shortest length, 38" longest length (size M)- Imported This item cannot be shipped to Canada. Model's stats for sizing:. Height: 5'10". Bust: 34". Waist: 24". Hips: 34" Model is wearing size M. Machine wash cold Self: 95% polyester, 5% spandex Top and sleeves: 86% nylon, 14% spandex