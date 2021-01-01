Carolina Herrera Polka Dot Knit Turtleneck

Playful polka dots accent this fitted turtleneck, finished in a luxurious silk, wool and cotton knit blend. Turtleneck Long sleeves Pullover style Silk/wool/cotton Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT Classic fit About 25" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'8" tall, 29" waist Model is wearing a US size Small ABOUT THE BRAND Carolina Herreras eponymous brand reflects her signature personal style. Since launching her line in 1981, the Venezuelan designer has won numerous accolades and landed many notable figures on best-dressed lists. Today, the labels Creative Director Wes Gordon delivers on the labels elegant aesthetic with sophisticated yet whimsical dresses, separates and accessories. Designer Evening - Herrera /CH > Carolina Herrera > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Carolina Herrera. Color: Black White. Size: Large.