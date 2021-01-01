Carolina Herrera Polka Dot Taffeta Evening Shirt

Contrast polka dots cover this tailored silk taffeta evening shirt. Point collar Bracelet-length puff sleeves with button cuffs Concealed button front Vented hem Silk Dry clean Made in Italy SIZE & FIT About 25 from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size 4 ABOUT THE BRAND Carolina Herreras eponymous brand reflects her signature personal style. Since launching her line in 1981, the Venezuelan designer has won numerous accolades and landed many notable figures on best-dressed lists. Today, the labels Creative Director Wes Gordon delivers on the labels elegant aesthetic with sophisticated yet whimsical dresses, separates and accessories. Designer Evening - Herrera /CH > Carolina Herrera > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Carolina Herrera. Color: Ivory Black. Size: 10.