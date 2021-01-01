Fossil Polly Card Case, Green Moss

Fossil is inspired by American creativity and ingenuity. Bringing new life into the watch and leathers industry by making quality, fashionable accessories that are both fun and accessible. Carry only the essentials with our Polly Card Case. This slim, minimalist card case has room to hold 4 cards plus your keys. This wallet is eco-friendly with the use of Litehide - leather that has undergone resource-efficient raw materials processing that significantly reduces water consumption, wastewater pollution, CO2 emissions, and waste; Dogleash Keychain Closure; imported Exterior Detail: 1 Slide Pocket, 4 Credit Card Slots; Interior Detail: Recycled Polyester Lining Measurements: 4.13" L x 0.19" W x 3.33" H