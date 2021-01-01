Fossil Polly Zip Pouch, Dusty Rose

Fossil is inspired by American creativity and ingenuity. Bringing new life into the watch and leathers industry by making quality, fashionable accessories that are both fun and accessible. Days are made simple with our small Polly Zip Pouch. Keep everything from cards to cash to keys safe, secure and tidy. This wallet is eco-friendly with the use of Litehide - leather that has undergone resource-efficient raw materials processing that significantly reduces water consumption, wastewater pollution, CO2 emissions, and waste; Zipper Closure; imported Exterior Detail: half moon shaped pouched with polished brass hardware Measurements: 5.12"L x 0.47"W x 3.11"H