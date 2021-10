Polo teams up with fashion and lifestyle brand CLOT for this limited-edition capsule collection. Blending Polo's signature designs with CLOT's Chinese heritage this cotton canvas tote is lined with CLOT's iconic Royale jacquard and features Ralph Lauren's embroidered Pony rendered in red thread to coordinate with topstitched detailing and CLOT's logo patch-for a unique expression of style bridging the East and the West.