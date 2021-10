Polo Blue by Ralph Lauren is a Aromatic Fougere fragrance for men Polo Blue was launched in 2003 Polo Blue was created by Carlos Benaim and Christophe Laudamiel Net quantity of 6.7 ounces With notes of melon de cavaillon, lush accord, lush watery melon and fresh sliced cucumber Also includes notes of geranium, basil verbena, washed suede, velvety moss and amber wood