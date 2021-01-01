Polo Ralph Lauren Polo Pony Camouflage Hoodie

In a smooth cotton blend, this hoodie features the brand's signature polo pony camouflage motif updated with the seasons vibrant colors. Attached hood with drawstrings Long sleeves with ribbed banded cuffs Embroidered logo at chest Kangaroo pocket Ribbed banded hem Cotton/polyester/elastane Machine wash Imported SIZE & FIT About 27.5" from shoulder to hem ABOUT THE BRAND Synonymous with classic Americana style, Ralph Lauren started his collection of brands in 1967 with one itemthe necktieunder the name Polo. The house remains the epitome of effortless, yet refined dressing. The line's sweaters, trousers, dresses and more are both versatile and timeless. Men Luxury Coll - Polo Blue Label > Polo Ralph Lauren > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Polo Ralph Lauren. Size: Small.