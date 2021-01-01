YEAR OF OURS Polo Romper in Black. - size S (also in XS) YEAR OF OURS Polo Romper in Black. - size S (also in XS) 88% tencel 12% spandex. Made in USA. Machine wash. Pull-on styling. Ribbed fabric. YEAR-WR4. TN2102-BK. Paying homage to the freedom of movement through comfortable yet stylish pieces. Year Of Ours celebrates the heritage of traditional American sportswear with quality crafted, sustainable pieces all made in the USA. Founded on the principle of teamwork, the brand values the philosophy of maintaining a healthy lifestyle while creating timeless and multi-purpose styles that translate with ease and a classic sensibility.