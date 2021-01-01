Silver-tone stainless steel case with a black rubber strap. Fixed black bezel. Black horizontal dial with silver-tone hands and index hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Date display at the 6 o'clock position. Chronograph - two sub-dials displaying: 30 minutes, and 12 hours. Piaget Calibre 1160P Automatic movement, based upon Cartier 1904-CH MC, containing 35 Jewels, bitting at 28800 vph, and has a power reserve of approximately 50 hours. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Transparent case back. Cushion case shape, case size: 42 mm, case thickness: 11.2 mm. Buckle clasp. Water resistant at 100 meters / 330 feet. Functions: chronograph, date, hour, minute, second. Additional Info: limited edition of 888 watches. Polo S Series. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Piaget Polo S Black Horizontal Dial Automatic Mens Chronograph Watch G0A42002.