Atelier Cologne Pom lo Paradis Hand Cream

WHAT IT IS A citrus-forward grapefruit fragrance with the added complexity of rich Bulgarian rose and green vetiver, perfect for day or night. 1 oz. Made in France. NOTES Bulgarian rose Green vetiver WHAT IT DOES This luxurious hand cream is made from 8% shea butter, which is known for its moisturizing and protectant properties. The formula also includes a large dose of vitamin A and E, which naturally supports healthy skin and fights free-radicals. Apricot kernel oil softens, soothes, and provides further antioxidant benefits. The rich texture leaves hands soft and delicately scented without feeling greasy. INGREDIENTS AQUA (WATER) BUTYROSPERMUM PARKII (SHEA BUTTER) EXTRACT GLYCERIN CETEARYL ALCOHOL CAPRYLIC/CAPRIC TRIGLYCERIDE GLYCERYL STEARATE PEG-100 STEARATE DIMETHICONE PARFUM (FRAGRANCE) PRUNUS ARMENIACA (APRICOT) KERNEL OIL POLYACRYLAMIDE C13-14 ISOPARAFFIN LIMONENE 1,2-HEXANEDIOL CAPRYLYL GLYCOL XANTHAN GUM TOCOPHERYL ACETATE LAURETH-7 EDTA POTASSIUM SORBATE HEXYL CINNAMAL LINALOOL SODIUM HYDROXIDE CITRAL CITRONELLOL. Fragrances - Loreal > Atelier Cologne > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Atelier Cologne.