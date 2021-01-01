Pomeranian Mama Cute Retro Vintage Dog Gift For Women Tote Bag

These dog themed clothing for women featuring a simple graphic design of 70's text in a groovy font. Perfect for dog walkers, dog moms, groomers, owners, parents and friends. These are unique pomeranian gifts that will set you apart out on the dog walk. Perfect gifts for birthday, Christmas and Mothers Day. For mums and moms the world over, these pet gifts can never go wrong. A wonderful present for a mom, grandma, aunt, niece, sister or friend. Suitable for casual wear and walking 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.