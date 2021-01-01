Loewe Pompon 40 Loafer in White Leather upper and sole. Made in Italy. Approx 40mm/ 1.5 inch heel. Tassel detail at vamp. LOEW-WZ15. L815290X01. About the designer: One of the world’s major luxury houses, Loewe is defined by the modernity of its past, an unwavering confidence in the present, and a firm look forward. Loewe was founded in Spain in 1846, where its world-renowned leather goods continue to be manufactured around the core pillars of craftsmanship, progress and unequalled expertise with leather.