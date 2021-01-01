From work to play these NYDJ Ponte Flare Crop Bootcut Pants will take you places. These cropped stretch dress pants are crafted with a zip fly and button closure, small side front scoop pockets, two back welt pockets, feature an allover plaid print and hit above the ankle to give versatility when styling for any occasion. Lift-tuck technology for comfort and fit. Ponte-knit pants. 52% polyester, 36% viscose, 12% elastane. Machine wash, line dry. Imported. Measurements: Waist Measurement: 30 in Outseam: 34 in Inseam: 25 in Front Rise: 10 in Back Rise: 12 in Leg Opening: 18 in Product measurements were taken using size 4, inseam 25. Please note that measurements may vary by size.