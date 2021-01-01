Supergoop! Poof Mineral Part, One Size , Multiple Colors

What it is: A 100 percent mineral SPF 35 powder spray that helps protect your exposed scalp.Highlighted Ingredients:- Zinc Oxide: Delivers broad-spectrum UV protection, anti-dandruff agent.- Silica: Gently absorbs excess oils.- Vitamin C: Provides antioxidant protection.What Else You Need to Know: Weï¿½ve all been there when it comes to trying to keep our scalps sunburn-free. Your perfect antidote has arrived: a 100 percent mineral SPF in a non-greasy, translucent, virtually undetectable powder form. Itï¿½s kind of like a dry shampoo, only with UV protection. Go ahead and have a great hair day.Clean at SephoraClean at Sephora is formulated without a list of over 50 ingredients, including sulfates (SLS and SLES), parabens, phthalates, and more. For the full list, check out the Ingredients tab.Suggested Usage:-"Poof" or spray one to two inches away from your part.-Donï¿½t forget other areas of your scalp that are exposed to the sun, like your hairline.-Blend in with your fingertips or your favorite hairbrush.-Have the best (read: sun-safe) hair day!-Size:0.71 oz/ 20 gIngredients:-Zinc Oxide: Delivers broad-spectrum UV protection, anti-dandruff agent.-Silica: Gently absorbs excess oils.-Vitamin C: Provides antioxidant protection.Active Ingredient: Zinc Oxide 24.7%.Inactive Ingredients: Calcium Aluminum Borosilicate, Silica, Trimethylsiloxysilicate, Calcium Sodium Borosilicate, Polymethyl Methacrylate, Lauroyl Lysine, Polyglyceryl-10 Pentaisostearate, Boron Nitride, Triethoxycaprylylsilane, Ethylhexylglycerin, Nylon-6/12, Sodium Dehyrdoacetate, Olive Glycerides, Ascorbyl Palmitate, Ceramide 3, May contain Iron Oxides (CI 77492, 77491, 77499).Clean at Sephora products are formulated without:Sulfatesï¿½SLS + SLES, Parabens, Formaldehydes, Formaldehyde-releasing agents, Phthalates, Mineral Oil, Retinyl Palmitate, Oxybenzone, Coal Tar, Hydroquinone, Triclosan, Triclocarban, Undisclosed synthetic fragrances (Products can be formulated with disclosed synthetic fragrances that meet the following two criteria: (1) the synthetic fragrances do not include any of the ingredients listed in numbers 1 through 12 above and (2) the synthetic fragrances are at a concentration below 1% of the total formula) The following type of acrylates: (ethyl acrylate, ethyl methacrylate, methyl methacrylate, butyl methacrylate, hydroxypropyl methacrylate, tetrahydrofurfuryl methacrylate, trimethylolpropane trimethacrylate, aluminum salts), Animal Oils/Musks/Fats, Benzophenone + Related Compounds, Butoxyethanol, Carbon Black, Lead/Lead Acetate, Methyl Cellosolve + Methoxyethanol, Methylchloroisothiazolinone & Methylisothiazolinone, Mercury + Mercury Compounds (Thimerisol), Insoluble Plastic Microbeads (This prohibited ingredient applies to products that are meant to be rinsed off), Resorcinol, Talc (Talc that is free of any asbestos can be used in the formulation provided that Brand conducts testing to ensure that talc is free of any asbestos.), Toluene, Butylated hydroxyanisole (BHA), Butylated hydroxytoluene (BHT) that is 0.1% or more of total formula, Ethanolamines DEA/TEA/MEA/ETA, Nanoparticles as defined by the European Commission, Petrolatum and Parrafin that is not USP grade, Phenoxyethanol that is 1% or more of total formulation, Polyacrylamide & Acrylamide, The following types of Styrene (Bromostyrene, Deastyrene/acrylates/dvbcopolymer, sodium styrene/divinylbenzene copolymer, styrene oxide, styrene), 1,4 Dioxane in final formulas must comply with the thresholds as follows: (10 or < ppm for products that are meant to be rinsed off, wiped off or removed, 3ppm or < for products that are meant to remain on the skin).