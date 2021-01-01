From bobs from skechers
BOBS from SKECHERS Pop Ups 2 - Pastel Sun
For information on how BOBS contributes to the community, please visit the page. Created from an iconic design from internationally renowned muralist James Goldcrown, the BOBS from SKECHERSÂ® Pop Ups 2 features an allover print of the artist's signature design with a synthetic strap and a cushioned Plush Foam footbed. From the Skechers x JGoldcrown collab featuring the muralist's iconic #Lovewall design. Plush Foam cushioned comfort footbed. Casual slide sandal design. BOBSÂ® from Skechers logo details. Textile upper. Lining and insole made of textile and synthetic material. Outsole made of synthetic and leather material. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 7 oz Platform Height: 1 in Product measurements were taken using size 9, width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.