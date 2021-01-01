GK Elite Pop V-Neck Tank Gymnastics Leotard, Women's, XS, Pink

Maintain your level of composure as you focus on nailing your next jump when wearing the GK Elite® Pop V-Neck Tank Gymnastics Leotard. Featuring a contrasting, mystique fabric pattern that combines function and flair, this leotard offers superior comfort and breathability as you make a statement in front of the judges’ table. Sleek Design for Optimal Performance Sleeveless tank top provides maximized range of motion Mystique fabric delivers an ultra-lightweight feel that responds to your movements Scoop back design provides a streamlined fit for natural range of motion Additional Details Includes matching hair scrunchie Manufacturer’s Warranty: 30 days