*Get the job done in a timely fashion with the help of this hard-working boot *Premier leather upper *8" shaft height *Lace-up styling *OVERTIME Comfort removable footbed *Electric hazard rated *Triple-rib steel shank *Composite safety toe meets the ASTM Standards for compression and impact testing rating of I-75/C-75 *Welt construction *Oil-resistant one-piece rubber lug outsole