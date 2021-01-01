Murad Pore and Oil Control Discovery Kit

Discover what Murad could do for your skin with this Pore and Oil Control Discovery Kit. Boasting amazing value, this set contains four of Murad's most effective products at rebalancing and clearing the skin that will leave you with amazing results. Created to remove excess oils and reserve moisture, these products will leave you with supple, silky soft skin. K.D. This set contains the following products: Murad Acne Clarifying Cleanser 2x Pomegranate Exfoliating Mask sachets Murad T-Zone Pore Refining Gel Murad Oil Control Mattifier SPF 15