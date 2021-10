What it is:A treatment that minimizes the appearance of pores. What it is formulated to do:This complexion perfector makes pores appear smaller, working instantly to help skin look smooth and virtually flawless. Its natural-looking matte finish lasts up to eight hours and resists sweat and humidity.What it is formulated WITHOUT:- Parabens Suggested Usage:-Finger-dot and blend over pores. -Use alone, over Correcting Serum, makeup, and for touch-ups. -For all Skin Types.