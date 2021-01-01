Porencephaly Awareness USA American Flag Brain Disease Tote Bag

Great design related to Porencephaly Awareness support, Porencephaly Awareness Brain Disease, Porencephaly Awareness Cousin, Porencephaly Awareness Sister, Porencephaly Awareness Mother, Brain Disease awareness, USA American Flag disorder, Porencephaly For a Porencephaly Awareness wife, Porencephaly Awareness husband, Porencephaly Awareness cousin, Porencephaly Awareness niece, Porencephaly Awareness nephew, Porencephaly Awareness boy, or Porencephaly Awareness girl. Celebrate Porencephaly Awareness Awar 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.