Wakeman Portable 2 in 1 LED Camping Lantern with Ceiling Fan - Black

The Portable 2-in-1 LED Camping Lantern with Ceiling Fan by Wakeman Outdoors offers a durable and reliable cooling and airflow solution suitable for use in a variety of outdoor scenarios. This lantern features 18 super-bright LED bulbs that help to provide a high degree of safe, effective lighting for camping trips. They can provide up to 37 hours of lighting on two D-cell batteries. Additionally, The Wakeman Outdoors Camping Lantern features both high- and low-speed settings to provide either ambient cooling or a consistent breeze. In addition, it can provide up to 50 hours of fan power at low speed, 30 hours at high speed or 16 hours at low speed with lighting.