Portable AM/FM Radio Digital Tuning Transistor Radio - Personal Mini Stereo Radio with Earphone and Rechargeable Battery for Walk

Expanding FM Frequency to 64-108 MHz and 87-108MHz; Add some new functions on this Walkman radio, such as MUTE, 'Time' and etc.; Upgrade the radio receiver for better reception in weak signal place 2 Bands AM/FM Radio Portable, 9/10KHz AM Step Adjustable Automatic search and store the radio stations; Few simple buttons to easy operate for anyone Compact design on such small radio, easily into or handbag, perfect for staying in or outdoor sport Small size with earphone, lock switch to prevent accidental operation; Ideal gifts for your family and friends