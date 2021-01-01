Portable Bluetooth Speaker 12W IPX7 Waterproof Bluetooth 42 Speaker with 20Hour Playtime Support TF Card DualDriver with Builtin Mic Compatible.

SUPERIOR SOUND QUALITY WITH RICH FULL BASS: Our digital audio processor pumps up the bass and enhances the clarity of the mids and highs; 10+ Watts of power delivers surprisingly loud room filling volume from the dual precision stereo drivers and proprietary bass radiator; distortion free stereo sound even at max volume - the perfect home speaker and travel speaker and the perfect holiday gift WATERPROOF IPX7: The speaker has designed and provided fully waterproof of highest protection degree of IPX7 (Immersion up to 1 m for 30 minutes underwater).to be dust proof, Mud proof, shockproof, rainproof, snow Proof, Great for pool, shower, beach PLAY UP TO 20 HOURS ON A SINGLE CHARGE: Play from morning till night with up to 20 hour playtime when connected over Bluetooth to your iPhone or iPad 100 Ft BLUETOOTH RANGE: our advanced antenna design with Bluetooth 4.0 provides fast connection from your Echo, Echo Dot, iPhone, iPad, Mac, Samsu