Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Bluetooth 5.0 Dual Pairing Loud Wireless Mini Speaker, 360 HD Surround Sound & Rich Stereo Bass,24H Playtime, IPX67.

HiFi Sound Quality: The portable bluetooth speaker has shocking rich bass, large volume without voice break, 360 all around sound effect. Equipped with 5W high-quality speaker. Smooth and supple appearance gives you a great visual experience. High-frequency is transparent and bright sound, medium-frequency is clear and clean and low-frequency reaches pretty low but powerfull with a full sound. It offers a rich sound and an enhanced bass that goes far beyond its size. Bluetooth 5.0: A new generation of Bluetooth 5.0 technology, transmitted by A2DP technology, has lower power consumption than Bluetooth 4.2 but with faster transmission, stronger anti-interference ability and more stable signal without any delay. This wireless speaker is compatible with multiple devices such as tablets, laptops, desktop computers, televisions and mobile phones. IPX6 Waterproof: Fully sealed design with IPX6 waterproof makes it not afraid of rain. Playing music at ease. You are never alone