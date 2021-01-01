From borroughs corporation

Portable Bluetooth Speaker Bluetooth 50 Dual Pairing Loud Wireless Mini Speaker 360 HD Surround Sound Rich Stereo Bass24H Playtime IPX67 Waterproof.

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

HiFi Sound Quality: The portable bluetooth speaker has shocking rich bass, large volume without voice break, 360 all around sound effect. Equipped with 5W high-quality speaker. Smooth and supple appearance gives you a great visual experience. High-frequency is transparent and bright sound, medium-frequency is clear and clean and low-frequency reaches pretty low but powerfull with a full sound. It offers a rich sound and an enhanced bass that goes far beyond its size. Bluetooth 5.0: A new generation of Bluetooth 5.0 technology, transmitted by A2DP technology, has lower power consumption than Bluetooth 4.2 but with faster transmission, stronger anti-interference ability and more stable signal without any delay. This wireless speaker is compatible with multiple devices such as tablets, laptops, desktop computers, televisions and mobile phones. IPX6 Waterproof: Fully sealed design with IPX6 waterproof makes it not afraid of rain. Playing music at ea

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com