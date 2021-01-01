Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Mini Pocket Size Man Gadget, True Wireless Stereo Speaker with Crystal Clear Sound Rich Bass 33 Ft Wireless Range.

ENJOY FANTASTIC LIGTH SHOW - The wireless speakers have 7 LED light modes. Including three thematic colors of red, green and blue and four variable colors. Light can change to music light mode which multi light colors change with the rhythm of music automatically. BLUETOOTH 5.0 - The Bluetooth speaker is equipped with Bluetooth 5.0 which is faster transmission, stronger anti-interference ability. Valid range amazingly up to 33 ft. You can use the Bluetooth TWS pairing and the AUX connection as well as the hands-free mode & stereo to connect two mini speakers. PORTABLE AND MULTIPURPOSE - The led crystal wireless bluetooth speaker, outdoor portable mini speaker with a weight of only 200 grams, mini compact and exquisite, very suitable for travel, hiking, camping and outdoor adventure. It slides easily into your backpack and listens to music anytime, anywhere. LONG PLAYBACK TIME - The Bluetooth speaker with 1000 mAh battery for up to 12 hours of playtime at middle volume on a full