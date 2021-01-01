Portable Bluetooth Speaker with Enhanced Bass and Stereo Sound 8H Playtime Bulti in Mic Mini Wireless Speaker Portable for Phone iPad Mac Tablet.

Crystal Stereo Sound: The speaker filling stereo and enhanced bass through dual high-performance drivers and a unique spiral bass port. The portable was loud enough to hear from anywhere in the room, gives you a more enjoyable background music in a cubical, perfect for conference calls, working, teaching, learning, cleaning, etc. Portable & Pocket Size: The portable bluetooth speaker has a tiny compact size that you can move it around with you. Portable for the office, study, bedroom, living room, kitchen, at home or away. It is also convenient to put in pocket or backbag for travel and other outdoor activities. Multi Play Way: The wireless speaker supports Bluetooth, AUX cable(included) and TF card. Upgraded Bluetooth 5.0 can be paired easily enough for Phone, iPad, Mac, Tablet, Laptop, echo series, and other iOS Android devices. Built-in mic, perfect as a portable phone, Hands-free Calls. Sleek Design: The appearance of the use of