Portable Bluetooth Speakers Wireless, KZY IPX7 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker Loud Stereo Sound, Built-in Mic, Hands-Free Speakerphone, 33ft Wireless.

??Superior Sound Quality? 2 10W strong output, loud volume and crystal sound speaker. With bass radiators technology, bluetooth speakers bass powerful creates a deeper and more accurate bass. No exaggeration and distortion. TWS Wireless Stereo?Get two pieces S666, you can use TWS function to achieve wireless stereo combined-playing music. Equipped with advanced bluetooth technology 4.2 and compatible with all Bluetooth devices. Long Playtime?Built-in 2400mAh rechargeable lithium battery, enjoy 10 hours Bluetooth music at 50% volume with 10W 2 drives ( playtime varies depends on the songs and the volume you playback, the mode you selected). Recharge in 4 hours with the included micro USB cable. Package & Warranty?You will get wireless bluetooth speaker, Micro USB charging cable, AUX cable, User Manner. NO-Hassle 12 Months Warranty and friendly after-service.