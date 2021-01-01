Portable Charger 30000mAh Suhper Bright Flashlight Quick Carge Phones USB Power Banks for Smart Phone Camera Games Console Bluetooth Headphone.

4xUSB ports output ports, capable of charging 4 devices at the same time, helping solve power concerns when your family or friends go out and also charging the camera. With a large area of COB flashlight newly added at the bottom can be used for tourism, outdoor camping emergency lighting and provide long-term bright lighting The increase of charging speed is accomplished by the brand new design of dual input port(Lightning for cable of iPhone, and Micro USB for most other cable of smartphoe), with which you can simultaneously charge this mobile power supply, and capable of being charged with different types of charging lines, such as USB etc. The second generation of products. the soft rubber oil process of the shell, makes you feel very comfortable Package contains power bank and USB to Micro USB charging cable. Warm and Friendly service, as long as you contact us, we will help you, Unconditional Return service