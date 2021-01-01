Portable Headphone Amplifier with Lithium Battery TwoStage Gain Switch portable headphone amp 35mm Audio Rechargeble Hifi Earphone phones audio.

Best Quality Guranteed. Portable 16-150 HiFi Headphone AmplifierIt is Delicate, Compact, Lightweight, and Portable that it can be Carry Conveniently. 3.5mm Jack AUX Input and Output SNR>100Db and THD+N 0.0003%, Make it Possibility to Output not just Louder Sound, but a Sharper and More Real Stereo Sound Without Distortion. Better signal inputTwo-stage gain switch enhances the signal input into the amp circuit for optimal performance of the headphones Large Capacity Rechargeable Lithium Batteryit Adopts a Rechargeable Lithium Battery with 1000mAH Capacity, which Allows it to Stay Working More than 6 Hours. Surface Design & Compacity Aluminum Matte Surface, Fashion Design Provides You a Comfortable Handheld Feeling while the Aluminum Matte Surface Makes it Durable. Compatible with MP3 MP4 Ipad Iphone phone laptop Computer. and 3.5mm Audio device