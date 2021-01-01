FENTY BEAUTY BY RIHANNA Portable Highlighter Brush 140, One Size , 140

What it is:A magnetic, retractable highlighter brush that attaches to your favorite Match Stix Shimmer Skinstick for seamless blending in a snap.What it does:Take your glow places it's never been before. The magnetized Portable Highlighter Brush 140 was designed to snap to your favorite Match Stix Shimmer Skinsticks, letting you create your own custom highlighting collection.Slanted, soft synthetic brush hairs trace the angles of your face, expertly made to diffuse Match Stix Shimmer Skinsticks with speed and precision you'd never imagine from a tool this petite. And thanks to its medium-density bristles, you can build glitz to your perfect level of impact. Retractable and totally portable, this is a travel-friendly tool you'll never leave home without.What it is formulated WITHOUT:- Parabens- Sulfates- PhthalatesWhat else you need to know:Rihanna wanted to create effective, high-functioning brushes that were portable and magnetized for convenience.Fenty Beauty is 100% cruelty free.Suggested Usage:-For the most impact, apply Match Stix Shimmer Skinstick directly on your face and blend with brush.-For a softer look, stroke brush over product first, then blend as desired.-Artistry pro tip: for the most buildable wear, warm up Match Stix on the back of your hand, then use brush to apply and blend over desired areas.