Polaroid Portable Lantern Speaker, Blue

FEATURES Brighten your campsite or patio with built-in lights Avoid tangled wires with wireless Bluetooth® listening Swivel handle and compact and collapsible design let you take the speaker anywhere Splash-proof construction provides excellent audio and light in any condition Charge anywhere without interrupting your favorite songs SPECS Bluetooth® connectivity to listen to your favorite tunes wirelessly Bluetooth® Version: 5.0 Bluetooth® Range: 33 ft IPX4 Water resistant/splash-proof construction Rechargeable Battery: 500 mAh Charge Time: 3 hrs Play Time: 4 hrs Speaker Power: 3 W