Portable Mini Character Speakers for MP3 Players Tablets Laptops etc Teddy Bear

Best Quality Guranteed. Power and Volume Control 3.5mm Stereo Cable Wraps around the Speaker and Clicks in the Back LED Power Indicator Powered by USB or 3 AAA Alkaline Batteries For use with your iPad, iPod, Computer, Laptop, MP3 player, iPhone etc. Featuring 2 speakers, 1 through each of the 2 eyes of the character you will enjoy stylish music! The Character Speakers can be used with almost every Music device, including you MP3 Player, Smartphone, iPad, iPhone, iPod, Laptop, Tablet Etc. The Mini Character Speakers powers through a USB cable (Included) or through 3 AAA batteries (not included), convenient for any outdoor activity! Perfect and best chice for a gift! The Mini Character speakers is a family of few animals such as the Bear, Tiger, Kitten, Owl, and Rabbit.