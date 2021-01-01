Portable Radio AM FM Mini Transistor Rechargeable Battery Personal Digital Tuning Stereo Pocket Walkmen Radios with Shutdown Memory and Earphone.

NEW DSP Technology & Large Chip CapacityFM 64-108MHz, AM 520-1710KHz. The transistor radio is come with NEW DSP technology and can receive FM/AM bands very sensitively, and the band is stable. The chip of the radio has a large capacity to store 58 radio stations, including 29 each of FM, AM. RechargeableThe AM/FM portable radio is built-in rechargeable 500MA lithium battery that you can charge the radio by connecting with a wall plug or power bank. It is charged 2.5 hours for 8 hours using. A battery indicator bar is displayed when charging, that is very convenient and user-friendly. User-friendly & Mute & LockWith the 3.5mm stereo Earphone (include), you can enjoy music without affecting others, that is very user-friendly. When the power is on state, you can also set the mute state. With lock button function can avoid any error operation. Small Pocket Radio & Simple to usethis AM FM radio equipped with multi-function lanyard that is