Portable Solar Chargers 20W SunPower Solar Panel Waterproof Foldable Camping Battery Charger with Dual USB Ports SolarIQ Technology for iPhone iPad.

Exclusive SolarIQ Technology: It can automatically adjust the current and voltage to achieve maximum power, delivering its fastest possible current up to 2 amps per port or 3 amps overall under direct sunlight High Efficiency: SunPower solar cell is made from US, up to 22%-25% efficiency, while most panels in the market are 15% efficiency Dual-USB Power: 20 watt sunpower provides enough power to charge cellphone and ipad at the same time Slim and Powerful: 1/3 lighter than the same power of solar silicon. The total power increased by 1/3 in compare with the same solar panel size; eyeholes enable easy Package Contents: 20W Foldable Solar Charger, carabiner, micro USB cable, instruction manual