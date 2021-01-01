Portable Speaker Crystal 3W 27mm 8Î Mini Wireless Speaker with 35mm Aux Audio Jack Plug in Clear Bass Micro USB Port Audio Dock for Smart Phone for.

SUPER DESIGN - This laptop speakers is with brand new unique Stylish design, Enlarge phone volume more than 3 times line-in 'wireless' concept, compact body lets you go anywhere with it. SIMPLE USING - Simple plug into 3.5mm audio jack and turn on speaker, no waiting. HIGH PERFORMANCE VOICE - Clear loud sound with decent bass, 4 times louder portable for extensive uses while you are listening to music, seeing movies, playing games, driving follow GPS, conference calling etc. EASY CARRYING - Small size and light weight to carry, you could put it in pocket, bag, brief case etc, enjoy your music anywhere you go. COMPATABLE FOR - all major devices support 3.5mm audio plug of smart phones, tablets, laptops, PCs, MP3, MP4, PSPs.