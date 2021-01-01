From opus international

Portable Speaker Crystal 3W 27mm 8Î Mini Wireless Speaker with 35mm Aux Audio Jack Plug in Clear Bass Micro USB Port Audio Dock for Smart Phone for.

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

SUPER DESIGN - This laptop speakers is with brand new unique Stylish design, Enlarge phone volume more than 3 times line-in 'wireless' concept, compact body lets you go anywhere with it. SIMPLE USING - Simple plug into 3.5mm audio jack and turn on speaker, no waiting. HIGH PERFORMANCE VOICE - Clear loud sound with decent bass, 4 times louder portable for extensive uses while you are listening to music, seeing movies, playing games, driving follow GPS, conference calling etc. EASY CARRYING - Small size and light weight to carry, you could put it in pocket, bag, brief case etc, enjoy your music anywhere you go. COMPATABLE FOR - all major devices support 3.5mm audio plug of smart phones, tablets, laptops, PCs, MP3, MP4, PSPs.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com