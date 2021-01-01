Lovers + Friends Porter Mini Dress in Pink. - size XL (also in L, M, S) Lovers + Friends Porter Mini Dress in Pink. - size XL (also in L, M, S) 97% poly 3% spandex. Hand wash cold. Fully lined. Front button loop and tie closure. Elasticized neckline and sleeves. Hidden back zipper closure. Imported. LOVF-WD2094. LFD1150 U19. Constantly inspired by the laid back Los Angeles lifestyle in which the brand was founded, Lovers + Friends exudes ease and wearability, creating an effortlessly chic look that is California cool.