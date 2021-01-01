Loro Piana Porto Ercole Silk-Blend Knit Zip-Up Polo Top

This waffle knit polo top has a quarter-zip placket and luxurious silk and cotton blend creating an elegant basic you'll reach for again and again. Polo collar Long sleeves Front quarter zip placket Rib-knit trim Waffle knit finish Silk/cotton Dry clean Made in Italy SIZE & FIT About 25" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size 4 ABOUT THE BRAND The Loro Piana tradition of perfecting fine fabrics dates back to 1924. The family-run company's textile mills produce some of the most rare and soft vicuna, cashmere and wool in the world. The Piedmont, Italy-based manufacturer is renowned for its luxurious sweaters, streamlined separates, handcrafted handbags and cold-weather accessories. Designer Lifestyle - Loro Piana Rtw > Loro Piana > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Loro Piana. Color: Thrush. Size: 4.