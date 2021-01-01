Silver-tone stainless steel case with a brown leather strap. Fixed silver-tone stainless steel bezel. Black dial with silver-tone leaf-style shape hands and index hour markers. Roman numeral marks the 12 o'clock position. minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Two sub-dials displaying: small second and power reserve indicator. IWC Calibre 59210 Hand Wind movement, based upon IWC 50000, containing 30 Jewels, bitting at 28800 vph, and has a power reserve of approximately 192 hours. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Skeleton case back. Round case shape, case size: 45 mm, case thickness: 12 mm. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, small second, power reserve indicator. Portofino Series. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. IWC Portofino Manual Wind Eight Days Black Dial Brown Leather Mens Watch 5101-02.