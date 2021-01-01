Pelican Poseidon USA Kayak Paddle 230 Cm

This Poseidon paddle is a limited edition with a unique design featuring the U.S. flag on one of the blades.This quality paddle is ideal for recreational paddlers between 5'0" and 6'0" in kayaks between 28" and 32" wide.The Poseidon paddle consists of a two-piece aluminium shaft with a push-button and fiberglass reinforced polypropylene blades. The blades ensure better durability and performance on the water. It offers an excellent value for money.It offers a unique ergonomic shaft design. The right side of the shaft changes from a rounded shape to a slightly oval shape that tells you where to place your hand. It's called indexing, which promotes proper technique that decreases wrist fatigue.Inside the paddle, there are 2 additional flotation blocks allowing the paddle to float. This way, you will have no problem retrieving your paddle if it ends up in the water.Drip rings are installed at each end of the paddle. These rings will help keep your hands dry by preventing water from running down the shaft.